Ijaz Shah condemns Quetta blast

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Monday strongly condemned the Quetta blast and expressed grief over the loss of precious lives.

The minister, in a statement, expressed heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the members of the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls and early recovery of the injured.

He also directed the provincial government to provide best medicinal facilities to the injured. He said that federal government will extend cooperation to the provincial government to deal with such a situation.

The Minister said that elements involved in the blast will be brought to justice.