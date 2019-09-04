IIUI establishes Kashmir Desk on proposal of Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, Sep 4 (APP):The International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) has established Kashmir Desk on the proposal of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Wednesday.

This was announced by Rector IIUI Dr. Masoom Yasinzai here Wednesday at an international seminar on the “emerging situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir; policy options for Pakistan” organized by IIUI on the special directives of President IIUI Dr. Ahmed Yousif Ahmed Al Draiweesh.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information, Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was the chief guest on the occasion.