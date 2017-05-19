IIUI annual sports: shining female players awarded with prizes

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): The shining female players of the year

of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) were awarded prizes, shields and certificates who showed their outstanding performance in annual sports competitions 2017.

The Faculty of Social Sciences clinched best faculty award and

successfully defended its honor to be the champion of the year by securing

top points in competitions, a news release Friday said.

However, Azra Hayat student of FSS declared best athlete player of

the year.

Vice President Academics Dr Bashir Khan graced the prize

distribution ceremony as chief guest, while it was also attended by Students’ Advisor Female Asma Mansoor, Assistant Sports Officer Nadia Mukhtar, faculty members and students who took positions in various sports

competitions.

The sports gala had number of sports competitions including

Basketball, volleyball, badminton, tug of war, table tennis, lawn tennis, futsal, cricket and many other athletics activities.

Addressing the students Dr Bashir Khan congratulated prize winner

students and encouraged them to excel their abilities and take part in sports and other co-curricular activities enthusiastically.

He lauded the role and efforts of sports directorate for providing

best atmosphere to students and appreciated the performance of students who

shinned in different sports competitions in different universities and earned honor for university.

Dr Bashir also stressed students to focus their studies as harmonious

life leads to prosperity and satisfaction; he also advised them to refrain from negative tendencies of attitude.

In her welcome address, Asma Mansoor appreciated the efforts of

university sports staff particularly Nadia Mukhtar for her matchless

contributions.

She also admired the zeal of the students and lauded the preparation

of players who very enthusiastically took part in different games.

Asma emphasized students to actively participate in sports and co-

curricular activities while appreciating the arrangements made by the

administration to make sports events a success.

She also gave detail account of achievements of IIUI students in

different competitions held across the Pakistan during the academic year

2016-17.