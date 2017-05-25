IHC issues written order on Uzma Tahir drop scene

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday issued two-page written order in which IHC allowed Indian national Uzma to go back to her native country through Wagah border under fool-proof security.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani of the IHC issued the written order.

The order stated that original Immigration Form of Uzma has been placed by Tahir Ali and the Form has been handed over to Indian Lady in presence of JP Sing, Deputy High Commission and Piyush Sing, First Secretary, High Commission of India, Islamabad.

Verdict further stated that “Tahir Ali has time and again requested Uzma regarding reconciliation but she is not willing to talk with him and this Court can not force petitioner to make any reconciliation”.

Uzma has stated in open court that she does not want to join Tahir Ali.” ordered maintained.

Section Officer Ministry of Interior along with SHO have stated that they have made all arrangements for safe travelling of petitioner up to Wagha Border and even police exemption has been granted to her. They have further stated that petitioner can travel to India at any time.

Section Officer has further stated that police exemptions already

been transmitted to Wagha Border Authorities at Lahore.

In view of above the representative of of M/o Interior and police

official are directed to provide security to petitioner till she leave Pakistan.

JP Sing, Deputy High Commissioner of India has submitted receiving of the Original Immigration Form of Uzma. The instant petition stands disposed of in above terms.

Earlier on Wednesday Uzma, appeared in person before the court, apprised that she was forced to marry Tahir Ali on gunpoint. When Justice Kayani asked her if she wanted to meet Tahir in his chambers, she refused saying she did not want to talk to him.

Tahir informed the court that he and Uzma, a resident of New

Delhi, fell in love when they were in Malaysia. She travelled to

Pakistan on May 01 via the Wagah border and got married to him on

May 3.

Both Uzma and Tahir had filed petitions in the IHC. Dr Uzma

had sought the court’s intervention to arrange for her departure to

India under security while Tahir had requested the court to stop

her wife from leaving Pakistan, besides a meeting with her.

Uzma’s counsel Malik Shahnawaz Noon submitted a

medical report of her five-year old daughter Falak claiming that

she was a patient of Thalassemia and needed to get changed her blood

on daily basis. He requested the court to direct the authorities let

Uzma go back to her native country under security via the Wagah border.

It is pertinent to mention here that Uzma on May 25 reached safely to her native country India following the court orders.