IHC dismisses Imran’s plea against ECP notice

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday rejected a petition of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan restoring the show cause notice issued by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP)to him regarding alleged violation of election code of conduct during the by-elections.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC announced the judgment on Imran Khan’s petition against the ECP’s ntoce, that was reserved on April 26. Dr Baber Awan appeared before the court on behalf of Imran Khan.

The ECP had served a show cause notice to Imran Khan for holding processions during the by-elections in the constituencies of Lodhran, Lahore and Sahiwal violating its code of conduct being a member of the National Assembly.

The PTI chief, in his petition, had termed the ECP’s notice illegal and prayed the court to declare it void. He argued that the campaign during the by-polls was his right as guaranteed by Article 16 of the Constitution.

The ECP counsel contended that the Commission had served notices to several politicians for violation of the code of conduct. Many of them, except the PTI chief, had tendered unconditional apology, which was accepted by the ECP, he added.