IHC directs Tahreek e Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah to call off Dharna

ISLAMABAD, Nov 16 (APP):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed Tehreeq e Labbaik Ya Rasool Allah to call off the sit-in (Dharna) at Faizabbad interchange, which resulted into blockage of roads and brought suffering to the citizens, government employees and students.

Justice Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui passed the directions while hearing a plea moved by Tahreeq e Labbaiq Ya Rasool Allah through Mazhar Javed seeking publication of report submitted by Senator Raja Zafar ul Haq in connection with amendment in Election Bill 2017.

Justice Siddiqui remarked, “It is expected that by showing grace, petitioner will respect law of the land and positively respond to the order passed by this court.”

The judge remarked that when a case was being heard in the courts then there was no need of sit-in.

“If the petitioners want justice from courts then they should call off Dharna immediately,” he added.

Justice observed that traffic system of twin cities was badly affected due to protest in Islamabad/Rawalpindi by the petitioner and citizens were suffering a lot from this protest.

The bench also observed that there was no need to pass any separate order as in another identical petition, IHC had already passed the order for submitting report of Raja Zafar ul Haq.

The bench further directed the office to fix further hearing of the case along with an identical petition going to be heard on November 29 and adjourned case till then.