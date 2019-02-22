IGATEX Pakistan to open on Feb 26 with exhibitors from over 30 countries

KARACHI, Feb 22 (APP):One of the largest, well established

garment and textile machinery exhibitions in South Asia, the IGATEX

Pakistan will be held at Karachi Expo Centre from February 26-28.

According to an announcement here on Friday, it will be 12th edition

of the mega expo with country pavilions from Turkey and China along

with exhibitors from more than 30 countries.

The mega event organised by FAKT Exhibitions was said to be

attended by more than 116 Chinese exhibitors followed by 92 companies

from Italy, 75 from Germany, 25 each from Japan and Switzerland.

There was said to be also a sizable presence of France, Belgium,

Austria, Korea, United Kingdom, United States of America, Brazil,

Thailand and others at the IGATEX 2019.

Over 30 countries will showcase cutting edge technology and

developments in the industry, said the organisers mentioning that the

visitors at the show are to be mainly the representatives from each

segment of the country’s textile industry.

They will be provided with an opportunity to witness the latest

innovations and technological trends by leading global technology

suppliers.

Highlights of the exhibition were said to include country

pavilions from Turkey and China. Department of Commerce of Zhejiang

province in China has organised a pavilion for their best companies to

showcase their machinery in textile finishing, non wovens, spinning and

garments technologies.

An international conference was said to be also an important part

of the event during which local and international experts would share

their in depth knowledge with the delegates.

Located at the crossroads of Asia, Pakistan has become a focal

point for investors in the region having gained recognition as an

important market among other textile manufacturing regional countries.

Relevance of the event was said to be gauged from the fact that

Pakistan is the 8th largest exporter of textile products in Asia while

this sector contributes around 8.5 percent to the GDP and provides

employment to about 40 percent of the 49 million workforce of the

country.

Pakistan is the 4th largest producer of cotton with the 3rd

largest spinning capacity in Asia after China and contributes five

percent to the global spinning capacity.

The exhibition was claimed to thus provide textile machinery

manufacturers an opportunity to directly offer their technological

solutions to potential buyers and decision makers in an exceedingly

competitive global business environment.

Above all, the organisers said the event will help forge business

relationships with the goal to find new investment opportunities

paving way for diversity and progress in the country’s textile

industry.