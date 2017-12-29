IG briefs Interior Minister about Quetta Church incident

QUETTA, Dec 29 (APP): Minister for Interior, Planning, Development and Reform Ahsan Iqbal was given a detailed briefing about the suicide attack at Methodist Church by Inspector General (IG) of Police Balochistan here on Friday.

IG Balochistan Mozzam Jah Ansari informed that 400

devotees including children, women and males were rescued and saved by valiant and brave security forces including police at the time of incident.

He said nine people were killed and 50 other injured in the

suicide attack at Methodist Church in Quetta.

Currently, 39 churches have been provided foolproof

security, he added

Federal Minister for Religious Affair and Interfaith Harmony

Sardar Muhammad Yousuf, provincial Minister for Planning and

Development Dr, Hamid Achakzai, MPA Anita Irfan, Deputy Mayor

Quetta Muhammad Younus Baloch and other official were present

on the occasion.

Ahsan Iqbal said attackers of church were enemies of the

humanity and country.

During a discussion with pasture Simon Basheer and Masih

community, the Interior Minister said the worship places are assets

of nation, and their protection was the responsibility of government

and public.

He assured Simon Basheer that federal government will

cooperate them in maintenance of church and compensations

for victim’s relatives.

Ahsan Iqbal also directed IG Balochsitan to complete Safe

Quetta City Project on emergency basis.

Simon Basheer appreciated the role of government and

thanked Ahsan Iqbal and other ministers on the occasion.