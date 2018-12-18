Iftikhar Durrani, Yousaf Baig visits PIMS to inquire after cameraman’s health

ISLAMABAD, Dec 18 (APP):Special Assistants to Prime Minister on Media Iftikhar Durrani and Yousaf Baig Mirza Tuesday visited the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) to inquire after cameraman’s health of a private TV channel Wajid Ali.

Later, talking to media they condemned the violent incident at the Parliament House in which guards of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif attacked and injured the cameraman.

They assured that justice would be done to him and the culprits would be brought to book.

Durrani said the journalists performed their duties in difficult situations and should be given respect. But the former rulers had not changed their royal life style, he added.

He said both the guards involved in the incident had been arrested.

Yousaf Baig Mirza said taking immediate action, the accused had been arrested and in future such incidents would not be tolerated.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had sent him to inquire after the health of injured cameraman. He said it was inhuman to torture an unconscious person.