IFC plans to enhance its Program portfolio for Pakistan to over a billion USD

ISLAMABAD, APRIL 24 (app): Executive Vice President (EVP) & CEO of

International Finance Corporation (IFC), Philippe Le Houerou has said that International Finance Corporation (IFC) want to increase its Program portfolio to over a one billion USD from current $800 million.

According to a message received here from Pakistan Embassy, Washington DC on Monday, he was talking to a Pakistan delegation headed by Finance Minister Ishad Dar who met with him at the World Bank. He further said IFC is working with private sector and is looking forward to opportunities to increase private sector investment in Pakistan.

During the meeting, Mr. Houerou congratulated Finance Minister Dar on

under taking structural reforms and completing IMF program. Finance Minister Senator Ishaq Dar thanked IFC for increasing Program portfolio in Pakistan.

He observed that IFC can support Pakistan’s energy sector projects by

channeling private investment to this sector.

Towards the end of the meeting, Minister Dar invited EVP IFC to assist

the Government of Pakistan in privatization of some of the state owned enterprises.