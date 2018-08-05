If funds released, Lahore- Abdul Hakeem Motorway can be completed within one month

ISLAMABAD, Aug 05 (APP):Construction work of Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3) nearly

completed and if required funds are issued the project may be completed within one month time,

National Highway Authority (NHA) Spokesman Kashif Zaman told APP on Sunday.

The construction of the project was started in February 2016 and Rs

148.654 billion motorway has design speed of 120km per hour, he

said. The 230km long Lahore-Abdul Hakeem (M-3) had been divided into

four parts and being constructed by two contractors through a joint

venture of M/s ChinaRailway 20 Group and M/s ZKB.

The M-3 will serve as an important link connecting southern and northern Pakistan.

The Motorway largely runs parallel to the currently under construction

M-4 Motorway, with which it joins some distance north east of Multan.

He said that eight interchanges, eight bridges over major roads, 35

bridges over canals, and six underpasses and 316 culverts are being

constructed in the project. Its north-bound exits include Lahore,

Sheikhupura,Nankana Sahib,Jaranwala,Samundri,Rajana, Shorkot Cantt and

Abdul Hakeem,while its south-bound exits include Sharqpur,

Mangaanwala,Syedwala,Tandlianwala,Kamalia,Pir Mahal and Abdul Hakeem, he said.