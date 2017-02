IESCO issues power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD, Feb 19 (APP): Islamabad Electric Supply Company

(IESCO) on Sunday issued power suspension programme for February

20 for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance

and routine development work.

According to IESCO Spokesperson, the power supply of different

feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00am to 16:00pm, Ghazan Khan feeders, 10:00am to 14:00pm,Jail Park, Rehmatabad-I, Rehmatabad-II, Topi Pumping, Hamayun Road, Gulistan Cly, National Park, MSF, Murree Brewery, Museum, Hussain Abad, Ghari Afghanan, Shafi Chuhan, Gondal, Shadi Khan, Mithal, L/Wala, Khour feeders, 10:00am to 15:00pm, Club-I, Bahria Enclave, Rehara, Highway, Tarlai, Iqbal Town feeders, 09:00am to 13:00pm, Line Park, Mangwal, Kallar Kahar, Dhudial Express, Mulhal Mughlan, Syed Kasran, Adhi, Sukho, Bhall, Dhok Pathan, Mogla, Kot Gullah, Kot Shera, Kot Chaudrian feeders, 09:00am to 14:00pm, Dhamial, Adyala, Lalkurti, Shahpur, Peshawar Road, Noon feeders, 09:00am to 15:00pm, Sheikh, Dhudyal City-2, Kathar Express feeders and surrounding areas.