IED blast kills one, injuries another in tehsil Charbagh

SWAT Oct 2 (APP): At least one person Monday was killed and another injured when an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went-off in tehsil Charbagh in the limit of Zakha Malam Jabba.

SHO, Zaka Malam Jabba police station, Abdul Rahim told APP that Nisar Khan was killed and Alamzaib Khan sustained injuries when an IED was blasted with a remote-controlled device at village Gatt in tehsil Charbagh.

The bang of explosion was heard in long distance.

It was not immediately ascertained that who was its target.

Police have rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Further investigation was underway.