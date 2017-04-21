ICT seeks help of media for search of missing youth

ISLAMABAD, Apr 21 (APP): The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)

administration has sought help of the media for searching a missing

18 year old youth Qasim Ali son of Malik Allah Ditta.

According to the details, Qasim Ali, residant of Nogaza, Post

Office Badhana Kalan, Tehsil and District Islamabad was missing

since February 02, 2017 from the jurisdiction of Police Station

Tarnol.

The ICT police claimed to have had made hectic efforts to

trace out the missing person but all in vain.

The Chief Commissioner Islamabad in a written communique

appealed the media for broadcast and print the proclamation about

the missing person.