ICJ did not accept India’s stance on Jadhav case: Asif

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif Thursday said International Court of Justice (ICJ) had not accepted India’s stance on its spy Kulbhushan Jadhav case.

Kulbhushan Jadhav was not an issue of ICJ but it was issue of Pakistan’s national security, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said Jadhav was involved in terrorism activities in Pakistan.

Khawaja Muhammad Asif urged political parties to avoid politics on national security issues.