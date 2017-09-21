ICCI signs MoU with Greek Corporation to enhance bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD, Sep 21 (APP): Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and

Industry (ICCI) and Greek-Pakistan Entrepreneurship Cooperation

Initiative have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to make

joint efforts for further improving bilateral trade and economic

relations between Pakistan and Greece.

President, ICCI Khalid Iqbal Malik and President, Greek-

Pakistan Entrepreneurship Cooperation Initiative Maria-Rubina G.

Markopoulou signed the MoU on behalf of their respective

organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, President ICCI said that bilateral

trade between Pakistan and Greece did not reflect the actual

potential of both countries,

However, it could be improved by promoting connectivity

between the private sectors of both countries and encouraging

frequent exchange of trade delegations, he added.

He said both countries have good potential to cooperate with

each other in solar energy, tourism, agriculture and infrastructure

development for achieving mutually beneficial results.

He hoped that the MoU would help in enhancing cooperation

among businessmen of both countries leading to increased trade

volume between Pakistan and Greece.

Ms. Maria-Rubina G. Markopoulou, President, Greek-Pakistan

Entrepreneurship Cooperation Initiative said that Pakistan and

Greece needed to improve their commercial and economic relations by

taking advantage of new business opportunities.

She said that olive oil was one of the major and well-known

products of Greece which could get response in Pakistani market.

She said that cooperation in solar energy could be one of the

areas for strengthening economic relations between the two

countries.

She said signing of MoU was a positive development that would

help in bringing the entrepreneurs of both countries closer to each

other.