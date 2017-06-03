ICCI signs MoU with China Council for promotion of international trade

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (APP): The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) has signed an agreement of cooperation with China Council for the promotion of international trade, Tianjin Sub-Council to promote business linkages between the private sectors of Pakistan and China.

The agreement was signed by Khalid Malik, Senior Vice President,

ICCI and Zhao Feng, Vice Chairman, China Council for the promotion of international trade in Tianjin during the visit of Khalid Malik to China, said a statement issued here on Saturday by the chamber.

Khalid Malik visited China to attend some important forums related

to CPEC where he was the key note speaker.

By signing this agreement, both sides have agreed cooperate with each

other for enhancing exchange of trade missions in order to explore new

areas of mutual collaboration between Pakistan and China.

Both sides will make efforts for developing understanding among the

private sectors of both countries with the aim of promoting trade, joint

ventures and investment.

Both sides will coordinate for holding seminars on trade policies and

regional development.

Speaking at the occasion, Khalid Malik said that Pakistan and China have tremendous potential to improve bilateral trade and economic relations.

He said there was a great need to develop direct interactions between

the entrepreneurs of both countries to explore untapped areas of mutual

collaboration.

He said business community of Pakistan was looking at CPEC with positive mind, however, he stressed that CPEC should provide level-playing field to the private sectors of China and Pakistan to gain mutually beneficial outcomes.

He also briefed the audience about the incentives Pakistan was offering to the Chinese investors in CPEC projects and invited them to

visit Pakistan to explore potential business opportunities.

The Chinese entrepreneurs showed keen interest in exploring joint

ventures and investment in CPEC projects in Pakistan.

Zhao Feng, Vice Chairman, China Council for the Promotion of

International Trade, Tianjin Sub-Council thanked Khalid Malik, Senior Vice

President ICCI for signing agreement of cooperation with his organization and hoped that it will contribute positively towards developing mutual

understanding among the entrepreneurs of both countries and will ultimately

lead to further strengthening bilateral trade and economic relations between

China and Pakistan.