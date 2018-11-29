ISLAMABAD, Nov 29 (APP):Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry has lauded the keen interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan
for developing peace with India in order to promote bilateral trade that he showed while addressing the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Corridor at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.
ICCI lauds Prime Minister for developing peace with India to promote trade
