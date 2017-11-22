ICCI for taking measures for enhancing youth entrepreneurship

Islamabad, November 22, (APP):Business community here on Wednesday called for taking measures to enhance youth entrepreneurship, and women economic empowerment to enhance entrepreneurial activities that would pave way for sustainable economic growth of the country.

Coordinator, Youth Wing Islamabad of Pakistan Muslim League (N) Syed Hasan Zafar, visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and held a meeting with Muhammad Naveed, Senior Vice President ICCI.

They discussed prospects of possible collaboration between Youth Wing and Chamber to promote entrepreneurship in the youth of the region.

Hasan Zafar said that over 60 percent of the total population of the country was comprised of youth and it was the need of the hour to engage youngsters in entrepreneurial activities that would pave way for sustainable economic growth of the country.

He also highlighted the initiatives taken by the current government under PM Youth Program to create a culture of entrepreneurship in country by making available all the required ingredients to the youth for starting their own business and enhancing their technical know-how and skills for gainful employment in different sectors of the economy.

He said the key objective of the program was enabling youth and poor segments of population to get good opportunities of employment, economic empowerment, acquiring skills needed for gainful employment, spreading use of computers and imparting on the job training for young graduates to improve probability of getting a productive job.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Naveed, Senior Vice President, ICCI said that there was a great need to make a new national strategy to stimulate economic by promoting entrepreneurship culture in the youth.

He said the phenomenal economic growth achieved by the developed countries was propelled by entrepreneurship, which was rightly regarded as a key to economic prosperity.

He said youth was the key asset of the country and stressed that government should create an enabling environment to unleash a new wave of entrepreneurship in the country.

He also shared the initiatives taken by the Youth Entrepreneurship Forum of ICCI for youth development and women economic empowerment and assured that ICCI has envisaged many new initiatives for promoting entrepreneurship in youth including women.