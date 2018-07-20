ICCI delegation visits Jeddah Chamber of Commerce to explore trade promotion prospects

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP):Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) delegation led by Senior Vice President ICCI Muhammad Naveed Malik visited Jeddah Chamber of Commerce in Jeddah and held a meeting with Vice Chairman JCC Mazen M. Batterjee to explore potential areas of mutual cooperation between the private sectors of two countries.

Mazen M Batterjee said such bilateral visits were important to increase bilateral trade, commerce and investment between the two brother Muslim countries.

According to a statement received here on Friday, he said Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were close friends and they should focus on further strengthening their trade and economic relations.

He said Saudi Arabia was importing many products from outside world to meet the needs of its people and Pakistani exporters have good opportunity to promote their exports to Saudi Arabia.

He hoped that the visit of ICCI delegation would be helpful in identifying new areas of business collaboration between the two countries.

He assured that Jeddah Chamber of Commerce would like to work with ICCI for promoting business linkages between the private sectors of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Naveed Malik said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have good potential to enhance cooperation in many areas for which both should focus on frequent exchange of business delegation.

He said Pakistan exports many products to Saudi Arabia including food products, textiles, fashion garments, Ihrams, engineering goods, light machinery, surgical instruments, auto parts, sports goods and Saudi importers should import these products from Pakistan.

Naveed Malik said that Pakistan’s economy offered great investment opportunities to Saudi investors in its various sectors including exploration of oil & gas, minerals, marble & granite, construction, infrastructure development. He said CPEC has created additional business and investment opportunities in Pakistan and urged that Jeddah Chamber of Commerce should convince Saudi investors to JVs and investment in CPEC and other sectors.

M Faheem Khan and Ashfaq Chatha also gave many proposals to further improve bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.