ICC Women’s T20 tickets to go on sale on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Tickets for the ICC Women’s Twenty-20 World Cup Australia 2020 will go on sale to the public on Thursday (February 21).

Fans can get their tickets to all 23 women’s matches, including the final, at the official tournament website, t20worldcup.com, said a press release issued here.

The seventh edition of the global showpiece event for women’s T20 cricket will take place across Australia from February 21 to March 8, 2020, starting with a spectacular opening when defending champions and hosts Australia take on India under lights at Sydney Showground Stadium.