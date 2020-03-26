ICC qualifying events postponed

ISLAMABAD, Mar 26 (APP):In response to the global COVID-19 pandemic, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday postponed all ICC qualifying events to take place before June 30.

The decision has been taken in conjunction with Members and in line with the relevant government and public health authority advice, said a press release issued here.

The postponed ICC events include ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup Qualifier A (Asia – Host Kuwait; April 16–21); ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub- Regional Qualifier (Africa – Host South Africa; April 27–May 3); ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 (Host Namibia; April 20–27); ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier A (Europe – Host Spain; May 16-22); ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 (Host PNG; June 9-16); ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier C (Europe – Host Belgium; June10-16); ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B (Asia – Host Malaysia; June 26–July 2); ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B (Europe- Host Finland; June 24-30).

The remaining Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 and Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifying events for 2020 were being continually monitored with relevant stakeholders and Members.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 (Host Scotland – July 3-11); ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Challenge League B (Host Uganda – August 3-13); ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Regional Final (Americas – Host Canada; August 18-24); ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Challenge League A (Host Malaysia – September 30–October 10); ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Regional Final (Europe – Host TBC – September TBC); ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 (Host Namibia – September TBC); ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 (Host UAE – December TBC); ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Regional Final (Africa – Host and dates TBC); ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Regional Final (EAP Host and dates TBC).

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier which was scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka between July 3-19 was also being monitored and kept under review.

In addition, after careful evaluation the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Trophy Tour, would not be commencing in April as originally planned.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley said: “The health and safety of players, officials, staff and fans is our priority.

We felt that now was the right time to take a prudent decision on these events before further planning is undertaken and to provide clarity to everyone involved.”