ICC officially launches World Test Championship

ISLAMABAD, Jul 29 (APP):The International Cricket Council Monday officially launched the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC).

Getting underway on Thursday, the WTC will see the top nine Test teams in the world – Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies – compete in 71 Test matches across 27 series, played over two years; with the top two teams contesting the ICC World Test Championship Final in June 2021 (to be played in the UK) and the winners crowned ICC World Test Champions.

