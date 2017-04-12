ICC name Afridi as Pakistan’s ambassador for CT

ISLAMABAD, Apr 12 (APP): The International Cricket Council (ICC) Wednesday named former captain Shahid Afridi as Pakistan’s Champion ambassador for the Champions Trophy to be staged at three venues of England and Wales from June 1 to 18.

Commenting on his appointment, Afridi, who scored 167 runs and took 14 wickets in 13 Champions Trophy matches, said he feels humbled to be appointed as an ambassador for Champions Trophy, said a press release issued here.

“The Champions Trophy is a tournament Pakistan has never won. It is in a tough group alongside India, South Africa and Sri Lanka, but instead of being overawed by the sides ranked above it, Pakistan should keep faith in its abilities and try to enjoy every time they take the field”.

Besides Afridi the ICC has also announced seven more stalwarts as Champion ambassadors for Champions Trophy.

The other seven include, Bangladesh’s Habibul Bashar, Ian Bell of England, Shane Bond of New Zealand, Australia’s Mike Hussey, India’s Harbhajan Singh, Kumar Sangakkara of Sri Lanka and Graeme Smith of South Africa.

The eight Ambassadors between them have played 1,774 One-Day Internationals, scoring 51,906 runs with 48 centuries, and taking 838 wickets.

The Champion Ambassadors would be involved in Champions Trophy Nissan Trophy Tour and will also make appearances in the UK as part of an inspiring programme aimed at providing school children with an opportunity to meet and play with a legend at the Cricket for Good coaching clinics.

In addition to this, the eight cricketers will be part of a strong ICC editorial team and will provide match previews and match analysis through exclusive columns which will be available on the ICC website.

ICC Chief Executive David Richardson said we are delighted to announce these eight outstanding cricketers as our Champion Ambassadors.