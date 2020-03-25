ICC elite penal Aleem Dar offers free food for labourers at his restaurant

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 25 (APP):Pakistan’s ICC Elite Panel Umpire Aleem Dar has offered free food for jobless persons especially labourers at his restaurant during the lockdown situation persisting in city due to coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message here on Wednesday Aleem Dar, world’s senior most umpire with 386 international matches including 132 Tests, 208 ODIs and 46 T20s, said it looks very difficult for labour class to survive in the prevailing circumstances.

“Really it is very challenging time especially for the poor people of our society. We are distributing free food for jobless and deserving people in this hour of need outside our restaurant between 2.00pm to 3.00pm”, said Aleem Dar, the most distinguished and respected international cricket umpire in Pakistan’s cricket history.

He further said, “Present crisis expects from all of us to come forward and contribute as much as we can. We can defeat coronavirus and persisting crisis through combine efforts,” he added.