ICC CT winners continue receiving awards

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): The ICC Champions Trophy-winning team
continued receiving awards and cash prizes as on Wednesday and
Thursday the managements of two local hotels held receptions for
them to recognize their historic feat.
The Centaurus Mall Thursday hosted a reception for the
victorious national cricket team and management at the Taj
Residencia, Rawalpindi.
It may be mentioned here that Pakistan cricket team thrashed
traditional rivals India in the final to clinch the maiden Champions
Trophy title since its inception in 1998.
The national cricket team and management included skipper
Sarfraz Ahmed, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Harris Sohail, Roman Raees, Azhar Ali, Shahdab Khan, Wahab Raiz, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Director Cricket Operations for the
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Haroon Rasheed, PCB media manager media manager Raza Rashid Kitchlew, PML-N MPA Raja Hanif and other
officials were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion through a video link, owner Centaurus
Sardar Tanveer said Pakistan team won hearts of the whole Pakistani
nation after victory against India in the final.
“It is our team and we should honour and appreciate them for
the great victory,” he said.
The Centaurus Mall management awarded Sarfraz a one kanal plot
The final centurion Fakhar Zaman got a cash prize of Rs 500,000.
While other players were given away Rs 200,000 each.
General Manager at Centaurus Mall Irfan-ul-Haque on the
occasion said that the managment of Taj Residenicia was also
considering to allocate houses or flats to the journalists of twin
cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
Meanwhile, media faced hardships to cover the event in a
proper way due to poor arrangements by Taj Residencia management.
The sound system was not working properly and the journalists, who
were made to sit at far off seats faced difficulty to cover the
event. Media was also denied access to the cricketers and despite
best efforts it remained unable to interview the national hereos.
Earlier, on late Wednesday the management of Marriott Hotel
also hosted a reception in honour for the members of national team.
Chairman Hashoo Group, Sadruddin Hashwan and Murtaza Hashwani,
Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Hashoo Group, arranged the
reception.
Sadruddin Hashwani awarded a cheque of Rs 0.5 million to
Sarfaraz, while Rs 0.3 million each were given away to other
players.
Sadruddin lauded performance of the team. “The young team
demonstrated dedication, excellence and patriotism in the mega
event,” he said.
Executive Chairman PCB, Najam Sethi and other officials were
also present on the occasion.
ICC CT winners continue receiving awards
ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): The ICC Champions Trophy-winning team