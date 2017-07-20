ICC CT winners continue receiving awards

ISLAMABAD, July 20 (APP): The ICC Champions Trophy-winning team

continued receiving awards and cash prizes as on Wednesday and

Thursday the managements of two local hotels held receptions for

them to recognize their historic feat.

The Centaurus Mall Thursday hosted a reception for the

victorious national cricket team and management at the Taj

Residencia, Rawalpindi.

It may be mentioned here that Pakistan cricket team thrashed

traditional rivals India in the final to clinch the maiden Champions

Trophy title since its inception in 1998.

The national cricket team and management included skipper

Sarfraz Ahmed, Ahmed Shahzad, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Imad Wasim, Harris Sohail, Roman Raees, Azhar Ali, Shahdab Khan, Wahab Raiz, Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Director Cricket Operations for the

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Haroon Rasheed, PCB media manager media manager Raza Rashid Kitchlew, PML-N MPA Raja Hanif and other

officials were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion through a video link, owner Centaurus

Sardar Tanveer said Pakistan team won hearts of the whole Pakistani

nation after victory against India in the final.

“It is our team and we should honour and appreciate them for

the great victory,” he said.

The Centaurus Mall management awarded Sarfraz a one kanal plot

The final centurion Fakhar Zaman got a cash prize of Rs 500,000.

While other players were given away Rs 200,000 each.

General Manager at Centaurus Mall Irfan-ul-Haque on the

occasion said that the managment of Taj Residenicia was also

considering to allocate houses or flats to the journalists of twin

cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, media faced hardships to cover the event in a

proper way due to poor arrangements by Taj Residencia management.

The sound system was not working properly and the journalists, who

were made to sit at far off seats faced difficulty to cover the

event. Media was also denied access to the cricketers and despite

best efforts it remained unable to interview the national hereos.

Earlier, on late Wednesday the management of Marriott Hotel

also hosted a reception in honour for the members of national team.

Chairman Hashoo Group, Sadruddin Hashwan and Murtaza Hashwani,

Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the Hashoo Group, arranged the

reception.

Sadruddin Hashwani awarded a cheque of Rs 0.5 million to

Sarfaraz, while Rs 0.3 million each were given away to other

players.

Sadruddin lauded performance of the team. “The young team

demonstrated dedication, excellence and patriotism in the mega

event,” he said.

Executive Chairman PCB, Najam Sethi and other officials were

also present on the occasion.