ICC congratulates Sana Mir on her excellent cricket career

By Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Apr 27 (APP):The International Cricket Council (ICC) has congratulated former

Pakistan women cricket captain Sana Mir for an excellent career.

Sana Mir who played 226 international matches, including 137 as

captain announced her retirement here on April 25 after a 15 years

successful and illustrious career.

The right-handed batter, who was the first female bowler from Pakistan

to take 100 ODI wickets, made her ODI debut against Sri Lanka in

Karachi in December 2005, while her last ODI was against Bangladesh

in Lahore in November 2019.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney said on Monday that Sana Mir

has been the face of Pakistan cricket and is one of the most consistent

performers around the world.

“Sana has been the face of Pakistan cricket over the years and one of

the most consistent performers around the world. She has been a wonderful

leader of the Pakistan team and a great ambassador of the game in her

country and abroad,”he asserted.

“This is an important period for the women’s game and I hope Sana will be

able to use her vast experience and contribute to its growth in whatever

way she can. On behalf of everyone at the ICC, I wish her all the very

best for her future,” he said.

Sama Mir is among only five women players to complete the double of

1,000 runs and 100 wickets in ODIs. She played in three ICC Women’s

Cricket World Cups (2009, 2013 and 2017) and six ICC Women’s T20 World

Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018). (ANI).