ICC congratulates Pakistan for successful staging of Independence Cup

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): The International Cricket Council
(ICC) Saturday congratulated Pakistan for successful staging of the
Independence Cup against World XI at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
ICC Director, Giles Clarke, and ICC Chief Executive, David
Richardson, thanked the people of Pakistan for embracing the World
XI players, and said the series has demonstrated Pakistan’s passion
and love for cricket, as well as its ability to provide an
environment in which international cricket stars can show their
talent, according to an ICC press release.
They said these are small steps for Pakistan towards the safe
and steady revival of bilateral international cricket, and indicated
that the next step would be a tour by a Full Member country as
opposed to a composite side.
Clarke, who attended the first two matches, said the reaction
of Pakistanis who were at the ground is something I have never seen
in my life. “This tour unleashed the deep and powerful emotions that
exist around cricket in this country’s makeup and its society,” he
said.
“It has been a fantastic tournament and I am very grateful to
everybody for all the hard work – by the Pakistan Cricket Board
(PCB) and everybody else,” he said.
Richardson, who attended the second T20, said “with the tour
having gone off so successfully and the security arrangements having
being implemented so well, we can call it a success.” “The players
that came on the tour witnessed the security arrangements firsthand
and can go back and report back that although there may be some
level of risk, it can be managed successfully,” he said.
“The main objective of that is to try to build confidence in
the likes of the Australians, South Africans and other countries
that the threat can be managed and this tour has shown that is the
case. Returning full-time international cricket back to Pakistan is
not going to be an overnight miracle. It has to take time. The PSL
final was the first step, this is the second.”
He said “we are really very happy for the people of Pakistan
and grateful that they have welcomed the World XI in the fashion
that they did.”
