ICC Champions Trophy: Pakistan win toss and ask India to bat

ISLAMABAD, June 4 (APP): Pakistan won the toss and asked

title-holder India to bat first in their inaugural ICC Champions

Trophy 2017 match at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Sunday.

Pakistan have fearsome pacers – Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz and

Hassan Ali. Left-hand pacer Amir, who opened the bowling for

Pakistan is creating troubles for Indian batters. Indian Openers,

especially Rohit seems clueless against his swinging deliveries. At

the end of 6 overs, India were 21 without any loss.