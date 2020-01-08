ICC appoints match officials for ICC U19 CWC 2020

ISLAMABAD, Jan 8 (APP):The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday appointed umpires and match referees for the ICC Under19 Cricket World Cup 2020, to be staged in South Africa from January 17 to February 9.

Experienced umpires Wayne Knights and Ravindra Wimalasiri would take charge of the opening match of the World Cup after the officials for South Africa 2020 were confirmed, said a press release issued here.

Knight and Wimalasiri would officiate when hosts South Africa play Afghanistan in the Kimberley opener on January 17.

Rashid Riaz Waqar would be the TV umpire for the first of 48 games in the tournament, with a 19-strong team of match officials confirmed by the International Cricket Council.

Among those taking charge would be veteran Ian Gould. The Englishman will join forces with Ahmad Shah Pakteen when India get the defence of their title underway against Sri Lanka in Bloemfontein, one of five group-stage matches he will officiate as on-field umpire.

In all, 16 umpires from 12 different countries would be on the field for five matches each in the first stage of the U19 World Cup, with eight also performing the role of TV umpire.

The list includes five umpires who looked after the 2019 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier late last year, including Sam Nogajski, who was on duty for the final between Papua New Guinea and Netherlands.

The Australian will take the reins for an historic occasion, with Japan playing their very first match in the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup when they face New Zealand in Potchefstroom.

Iknow Chabi, of Zimbabwe, will join Nogajski out in the middle.

Nigeria will become the 31st different team to take part in the event when they face Australia, the second-most successful side since the competition first began in 1988 as the Youth Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh umpire Masudur Rahman Mukul and Nigel Duguid, of West Indies, would be raising their finger in that match, on January 20 in Kimberley.

The pool stages would also see an Ashes rivalry revisited at youth level, with Adrian Holdstock and Asif Yaqoob in the middle for Australia’s clash with England, also at Kimberley, three days later.

The 16 umpires would be joined by three match referees for the duration of the tournament, with former Sri Lanka international Graeme Labrooy officiating alongside home official Shaid Wadvalla and England’s Phil Whitticase.

Umpire and match referee appointments for the knockout stages will be announced after the teams have been confirmed. The appointments for the Plate and Super League final will be finalised after the semi-finals.

The officials for the tournament include Umpires: Roland Black, Ahmad Shah Pakteen, Sam Nogajski, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Ian Gould, Wayne Knights, Rashid Riaz Waqar, Anil Chaudhary, Patrick Bongani Jele, Iknow Chabi, Nigel Duguid, Ravindra Wimalasiri, Masudur Rahman Mukul, Asif Yaqoob, Leslie Reifer, Adrian Holdstock.

Match Referees comprise Graeme Labrooy, Shaid Wadvalla, Phil Whitticase.