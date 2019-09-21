ICC appoints David Boon match referee for Pak- Lanka series

LAHORE, Sep 21 (APP):Australia star David Boon has been appointed by the International Cricket Council as match referee for the upcoming Pakistan versus Sri Lanka ODI and T20I series to be played in Karachi and Lahore from 27 to 9 October.

Boon, 58, played 107 Tests and 181 ODIs for Australia from 1984 to 1996 and has been on the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees since 2011, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Saturday.

In Karachi, Boon played two Tests scoring 151 runs. He scored 76 runs in two Tests and 132 runs in four ODIs at the Gaddafi Stadium.

As an ICC official, he has refereed in 135 ODIs and 51 T20Is. He returns to Karachi after refereeing in the three-match T2oI series between Pakistan and West Indies in 2018, he added.