Ibne Abbas felicitates Pakistan Cricket Team

ISLAMABAD, June 15 (APP): Pakistan High Commissioner to the UK, Syed

Ibne Abbas has felicitated Pakistan Cricket Team on reaching the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final after their extraordinary victory against England at Cardiff on June 14, 2017.

In his message to the team, the High Commissioner commended the

teamwork, self-belief and discipline of the players.

He hoped that team’s winning streak would continue in future as well.

The high commissioner also wished them splendid success in the upcoming final at The Oval in London.