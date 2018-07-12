Ibne Abbas calls for developing Pak-UK institutes linkages for collaboration

LONDON, July 12 (APP):Pakistan’s High Commissioner to The United Kingdom (UK)
Syed Ibne Abbas Thursday appreciating the role of
National University of Science and Technology (NUST) Islamabad
for promoting quality and modern education called for developing
linkages for collaboration between Pakistan and UK institutes.
He said this while addressing the participants of the
event for NUST-partners for progressive Pakistan here at the
Pakistan High Commission (PHC) the other day evening.
Rector of NUST General (R) Naweed Zaman was the guest of
honour in the ceremony.
Maria Qadri, General Manager of NUST on the occasion briefed
the participants about the performance of the institute, its
future plans and NUST Endowment for Educational Development programme
for helping needy and talented students of the institute.
Speaking on the occasion, Syed Ibne Abbas highly appreciated
the role of NUST in providing quality and modern education according
to international standards.
He said the NUST had recognized itself as among top
500 institutes globally.
He said it was heartening to note that overseas students
were also getting benefit from this prestegious Pakisitani institute.
He urged Pakistani diaspora to fully participate in the NEED
programme of NUST for helping needy and talented students of the institute.
In his remarks Rector NUST General (R) Naweed Zaman thanked Pakistan
High Commission London for organizing this event.
He urged the Pakistani diaspora in UK to fully participate in the
NEED programme of NUST to further strengthen the institute and help the needy
and talanted students under its scholarship programme.
He on the occasion informed the audience that two new campuses one
each at Quetta (Balochistan) and Sialkot (Punjab) would be established shortly
for facilitatating the students belonging to these areas.
He said NUST due to its high standards
and for providing quality eduction had become among 500 universities globally.
He said Higher Education Commission had declared NUST as
number one engineering university in Pakistan.
Gen (R) Naweed Zaman said during his current visit, he interacted
with a number of UK educational institutes for collaboration with NUST.