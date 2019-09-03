IAF to engage local artists in series of workshops

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (APP):Islamabad Arts Festival (IAF) 2019 would engage local artists in a series of workshops across the country.

Vice President IAF2019 Amna Shah told APP that more opportunities for research and production will be provided to the young generation of artists from all over the country in various districts, towns, cities of all provinces.

“They will be in direct contact with recognized professionals which should make networking more systematic in visual art, dance, theatre, music and cinema” she said.

Amna Shah said that IAF-19 will be catalogued comprehensively with information on each participating artist along with detailed documentation of their projects of the event.