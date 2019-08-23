I want to work hard to improve my batting, says Shadab Khan

LAHORE, Aug 23 (APP):Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan on Friday vowed to put in more hard work to improve his batting to play longer innings in the matches and to play his part in team’s success.

“I really need to improve in batting and I am doing a lot of efforts through personal training and batting to bring significant improvement in my batting to be a useful part of the team,” he told mediamen here at the Gaddafi Stadium after a training session of the ongoing pre-season training camp.

He expressed his determination to make himself a reliable all-rounder, equally good in bowling and batting. “It is very imperative in today’s competitive cricket to be a fine all-rounder to support the team with batting and bowling,” he said.

Shadab praised the Pakistan Cricket Board for setting up training camp and termed it of greater value and importance in order to help the players to attain high standard of fitness and to develop a culture of fitness and training among the players during their playing career.

“I have attended a number of training camps which are a big help for the players as they learn a lot from modern day training methods and to bring improvement in their fitness,” said the leg spinner.

He said that former Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq is doing his best while imparting training to players and he has learnt a lot as well while playing under the leadership of Misbah.

Answering a question, he said he attaches importance to the high level of fitness as it plays a key role in elevating the performance of player, no matter if it is batting or bowling. “I have cleared the fitness test which was conducted three weeks ago,” he said.