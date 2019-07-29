I preferred to work on less salary in PCB to serve cricket, says MD PCB

LAHORE, Jul 29 (APP):Managing Director, Pakistan Cricket Board, Wasim Khan said here on Monday that he preferred to take up responsibility in the Pakistan Cricket Board on less salary to serve Pakistan cricket.

“I was doing good in England as I was drawing hefty salary and benefits as the Chief Executive Officer of the Leicestershire county and I decided to quit the job to serve Pakistan cricket by accepting lesser salary and privileges,” said Wasim a former cricketer who played 58 first-class matches between 1992 and 2002.