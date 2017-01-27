I never used derogatory language against opponents: Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, Jan 27 (APP): Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Friday said he had never used derogatory language against his opponents in his entire political career.

Talking to PTV, he said,”I have not used abusive language against anyone even in childhood.”

The minister said he went to Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and urged him to leave his unnecessary speech and at that time about 30 PTI members physically attacked him (Khaqan).

He said PTI members used vulgar and street language in the Parliament which was condemnable.

“No Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader had used any abusive language during scuffle in the National Assembly’s proceedings,” he added.

He said PTI wanted to create hurdles in the Parliamentary sessions.

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said PTI chief Imran Khan was a corrupt person and was levelling baseless allegations against the government.

Replying to a question, he said the power and gas loadshedding had considerably decreased in the country due to the prudent policies of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government.

He said Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) was main solution of gas and power shortages, adding uninterrupted gas supply had been ensured to industrial and fertilizer sectors.