`I did not call the Prime Minister a liar,’ says Justice Ejaz Afzal

ISLAMABAD, May 5 (APP): Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan heading the three-member Supreme Court special bench constituted to ensure implementation of the Panama Papers case on Friday expressed annoyance over misinterpretation of the Supreme Court’s ruling by political leaders and said `I did not call the Prime Minister a liar,’ in the decision of the Panama Papers case.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan is a part of the three-member special bench alongside Justice Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan.

During proceedings regarding the JIT’s formation today, Justice Ejaz Afzal expressed displeasure over statements by politicians, saying a political party leader had lied and misled people by giving the impression that all the five judges had called the prime minister a liar in the verdict.

He warned if judges were misattributed or misquoted again, the person concerned would be brought to the court.

He remarked that the judges were showing restrain, adding, “Our patience must not be tested.”

During the proceedings of the case, Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) appeared before the court and presented a list of officers of both the institutions for the JIT.

Commenting on why the names proposed for the JIT by these two

departments were rejected, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan remarked that it is sad that the court had to point out that the names submitted by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) were leaked to media.

“This is why we deemed it necessary to discard the submitted names,” Justice Ahsan remarked. These institutions are responsible for maintaining secrecy, and they should be held responsible for the leaks, he added.

“How did the names leak even before the list was submitted to us?” Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan questioned.

Justice Khan expressed his dismay over

the way politicians and media outlets have been commenting on the Panama Papers case verdict, stating that regardless of what people

say, the court would deliver justice.

Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan remarked that the court did not care about what the political leaders, or the media said and it would work according to the law.