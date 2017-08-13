I-Day celebrations: TDCP organises impressive show

LAHORE, Aug 13 (APP): An impressive march of double-decker buses, desert jeeps and bikes was held here on Sunday in connection with the 70th Independence Day celebrations.

Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab (TDCP) organised the march and a large number of people participated in it. The march started from Kalma Chowk and, after passing through the Main Boulevard Gulberg, Jail Road, Lahore Canal Bank Road and The Mall, concluded at its starting point.

Vintage cars, Rescue 1122 vehicles, Dolphin Force also participated in it.

The TDCP tourist information centres and resorts were illuminated and a flag-hoisting ceremony was also held.

The TDCP introduced 20 new posters in which the culture of Punjab has been highlighted, and the inauguration ceremony of the posters was held at Sightseeing Lahore Double-Decker Bus Service terminal at the Punjab Stadium.

The TDCP has announced 50 per cent concession on the tickets of double-decker buses, Patriata chair-lift, soft wheel train Murree and on boating in Kalar Kahar and Hiran Minar from August 12 to 14.

Provincial Tourism Minister, TDCP MD Ahmer Malik and others were also present on the occasion.