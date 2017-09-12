Hybrid rice scientists from China arrives to train local scientists

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): A group of Chines agriculture

experts, comprising 12 hybrid rice scientists, arrived here Tuesday

to train local scientist and farmers on hybrid rice cultivation

technologies to improve per acre crop productivity.

The Chinese scientists are scheduled to train 30 Pakistani

agriculture scientists, selected from all the four provinces.

Besides they will also impart training to the members of the

provincial field extension departments on hybrid rice cultivation.

They would also organize road-shows and field visits across

the rice-growing areas to address the issues and challenges in

promotion of hybrid rice seed.

In this regard a inaugural ceremony was held at National

Agriculture Research Center, which was attended by the Special

Assistant to Prime Minister, Nasir Iqbal Bosal, Agriculture and

Economic Councilor of Chines Embassy Dr Wang and Chief Executive

Officer of Yaun Longping Hi-tech Company limited China.

The Ministry of Commerce Peoples Republic of China is the main

sponsor of the initiative, where as Pakistan Agriculture Research

Council (PARC) and Agriculture Innovation Programme are also

collaborating in promoting the hybrid seed technologies.

Addressing the event, Chines Agriculture and Economic

Councilor said that it was the first bilateral initiative, aiming to

enhance per acre rice yield by promoting hybrid rice techniques in

Pakistan.

Under the programme, he said that private sector companies of

both the countries would cooperate to promote the hybrid rice

production that would almost double the per acre crop yield.

He further said that hybrid rice technologies would help to

enhance per acre crop output, besides increasing farm income and

reduce the poverty.

The hybrid rice technology would also bring revolution in

Pakistani Basmati rice production, which was famous all over the

world for it taste and aroma.

Addressing the event CEO of Yaun longping High-Tech

Agriculture Company Limited China said that the training course was

designed in accordance with the requirements of local farmers.

She said that the training course would include lectures and

field visits for active participation of local farming community for

the better results.

Speaking on the occasion, Special Assistant to Prime Minister

on National Food Security said that government was determined to

promote agri-sector of the country.

He informed that rice crop was cultivated over 2.7 million

hectares and was the second major staple food crop of the country,

adding that the Chines expertise would help to enhance the local

crop output significantly.

He hoped that the bilateral cooperation in agri-sector would

bring the positive results and further enhance the crop output by

minimizing the inputs.

Speaking on the occasion Chairman PARC stressed the need for

bringing innovation and introducing mechanized farming to make the

local produces more competitive in international markets.

He said currently Pakistan was surplus wheat, rice, sugarcane,

maize and potato,adding that these products were comparatively

costly due to use of conventional agri-technologies.

Meanwhile, Member Plant Sciences Dr Anjum Ali informed that

the aim of the training course on hybrid rice was to educate the

local farming community about the hybrid technology and seed

selection for achieving maximum per acre yield.