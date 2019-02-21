Huzaifa dreams to play in Grand Slams

ISLAMABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Pakistan’s ace junior player Huzaifa Abdul Rehman dreams to play in the Grand Slam tournaments in future saying the day is not far when he will exhibit his skills at the leading arenas.

Talking to APP, Huzaifa, who is currently proving his worth in the ongoing ITF World Junior Ranking Tennis Championships in Islamabad, said participating in tougher competitions excite him.

Huzaifa took a one-year break from tennis to focus on his training, after he finished Asian No. 2 in under-14 category in 2016.

In 2017, he attended a four-month training session at Potter’s Wheel Tennis Academy, Beijing under the supervision of Carlos Rodriguez, the coach of former World No. 1, Justine Henin.

In May 2018, he underwent a10-week training at Koza WOS, Istanbul under the watchful eyes of Gavin Hooper, the coach of Monica Seles and Marian Cilic.

“Those long hours of tough training regimes have helped me a lot. My fitness level has increased and I feel myself fully prepared for the future assignments,” he said while highlighting the impact of his training stints on him in Beijing and Istanbul.

Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) president Salim Saifullah has also written a letter to his Turkish counterpart seeking a wild card entry for Huzaifa in the ITF Juniors Grade 3, Cup 1 and Cup 2 to be held from April 8 to 20.

“Huzaifa has been performing well in tennis and has proven his worth in the past three years, at both International and National levels,” he said.

Last year, Huzaifa was the only Pakistani among over 1300 top ranked tennis players from across the world to participate in Junior Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships in Florida, USA which was an honor for the country.

Huzaifa’s coach and father Col. (R) Muhammad Faisal, said Huzaifa is an incredible young talent, who is improving with each passing day. “I believe he has a bright future ahead of him in the sport,” he said.