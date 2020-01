Huzaifa, Barkatullah cause upsets to move to quarterfinals of Federal Cup

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Unseeded Huzaifa Abdul Rehman and Barkatullah advanced to quarterfinals after causing major upsets in the 33rd Federal Cup National Ranking Tennis Championships 2020 at Syed Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis Complex, Islamabad on Thursday.

Huzaifa eliminated 7th seed Ahmed Chaudhry in straight sets 2-0. He won the first set 7-5 after a ding-dong battle. But in the second set he was in commanding position right from the outset as he won it 6-0 without conceding a single game by hitting number of cross court and down the line winners.

Elsewhere, Barkatullah caused upset when he saw-off 5th Seed Yousaf Khalil in a well contested first round thriller 7-6(4) and 6-4. Later, in the pre-quarterfinal he overpowered Shakirullah 6-2, 6-3.

Meanwhile, top seed Aqeel Khan defeated Muhammad Shaoib in straight sets in a well fought fixture by a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4. While Muzammil Murtaza beat Jibran-ul-Haq in straight sets 6-4 6-4.

Other seeded players Muhammad Abid, Shahzad Khan and Heera Ashiq also recorded straight sets wins.

Results in brief:

Men’s Singles (Pre-Quarter Finals),

Aqeel Khan beat Muhammad Shoaib 6-4, 6-4; Barkatullah beat Shakirullah 6-2, 6-3; Mudassar Murtaza beat Ibrahim Omer 6-3, 6-3; Huzaifa Abdul Rehman beat Ahmed Ch. 7-5, 6-0; Muhammad Abid beat Israr Gul 6-2, 6-2; Shazad Khan beat Imran Bhatti 6-3, 6-3; Heera Ashiq beat Kamran Khan 6-2, 6-0; Muzammil Murtaza beat Jibran-ul-Haq 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles,

Shahzad Khan & Muhamamd Abid beat Kamran Khan & M.Abdullah 6-2, 6-2

Asad Siyyed & Mudassar Murtaza beat Imran Bhatti & Mian Bilal 6-3, 6-0; Barkatullah & Ahmed Ch. beat Asadullah & Ejaz Ahmed Khalil 3-6, 6-1, 10-8; Muhammad Shoaib & Huzaifa A Rehman beat Heera Ashiq & Yousaf Khalil 6-3, 6-7(10), 10-8;

Senior 45 Doubles,

Imran Ahmed & Azeem Khan beat Ahmed Murad / Emadudin 6-1, 6-0; Waseem & Sherez w/o Wali & Wakeel.