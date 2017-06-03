Hussain Nawaz appears before Panama papers JIT for fourth time

ISLAMABAD, June 3 (APP): Hussain Nawaz on Saturday appeared
before the Panama papers joint investigation team (JIT) for fourth
time to record his statement.
On the occasion, security arrangements were beefed up on the
route and the roads leading to the Academy.
Talking to media outside Federal Judicial Academy, Special
Assistant to PM Asif Kirmani said that Prime Minister Nawaz
Sharif was fighting a war for survival of the country.
He said in case they (Sharif family) felt of not being
treated as per law, they would go to masses and also approach
the superior judiciary.
Asif said that PML-N had respected the court in the past
and will do so in the future too. PML-N was the only party
which organised long march for restoration of judiciary,
he added.
He said that millions of people were with Nawaz Saharif
when he led a long march toward Islamabad from Lahore for
restoration of judges.
He said that at that time those people were in power
who used term of Kangaroo courts.
He recalled that the then PML-N Punjab led government
was removed by imposing Governor Rule, but the PML-N ended
its march when the judiciary was restored and did not press
the then federal government to restore its Punjab government.
Kirmani said that the PML-N and Sharif family should be
dispensed with justice. “If any treatment above law was meted
out to us, we will go to the people’s court,” he said.
On the occasion State Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said
that PML-N had practically proved that it believed in supremacy
of law and Constitution.
He said that the PML-N had always respected the courts.
He said that they raised objections on two JIT members and
added this is a normal practice.
Even on objection in some specific cases, judges also recuse
themselves from benches, he added.
