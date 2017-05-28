Hussain Nawaz appears before JIT on Panama Papers case

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Hussain Nawaz, son of Prime Minister

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Sunday appeared before the Joint Investigation

Team (JIT), constituted by the Supreme Court on Panama Papers case,

to submit his statement.

On his arrival at the Federal Judicial Academy here, Hussain

Nawaz in a brief chat with media said that he was appearing before

the team along with his counsel on a short notice received on

Saturday.

He said he had neither received any questionnaire so far nor

the list of documents required by the JIT.

Meanwhile, talking to media Member National Assembly Daniyal

Aziz said Hussain Nawaz who lives abroad, has appeared before the

investigation team as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had

great respect for constitutional institutions and always believed

in the supremacy of law.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family had not sought

any kind of legal or technical exemption, rather showed respect

to constitutional institutions.

Contrary to this, Daniyal said, PTI Chairman Imran Khan had

been declared as an absconder by an anti-terrorism court since

2014 and he had not been willfully appearing before the court

for last three years.

Besides, Imran Khan has been using derogatory language against

constitutional institutions, he added.