Hussain, Hmaza dominate opening day of Governors Golf cup

LAHORE, Oct 27 (APP):Hussain Hamid of Royal Palm Golf Club ,Hamza Asif,Ammad Nadim and Raza Khan,all of Gymkhana excelled in the first round of the three rounds 34th Millat Tractors Governors Cup Golf Championship here on Friday at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

These upcoming talent enriched golfers fired a net round of five -under-par 67 to take the opening round lead over 76 other competitors at the Governors Cup event on Friday.These four competitors are all youngsters who exhibit impressive flair during their golf outings and at this prestigious championship,certainly appear all charged up to perform superbly in the race for the title.

Out of these four leaders ,Hussain Hamid is a youngster who plays with a winning interest and approach and has been a consistent performer in Royal Palm Golf competitions .Expectations from him are huge and hopefully he will show a stable temperament as the heat picks up during the remaining two rounds.

As for the other three leaders,Hamza Asif,Ammad Nadim and Raza Khan ,their driving ability are accuracy loaded and driving distance applaudable,but temperament wise Hussain Hamid has an edge though it is going to be partially neutralized by the handicap advantage that Hamza,Ammad and Raza enjoy over the skillful Hussain Hamid.Hamza plays to a handicap of ten ,while Ammad and Raza have a fourteen handicap and Hussain is a single handicapper falling in the five handicap bracket.

Just one shot back behind the four leaders is Nauan Nayyar of the host club and his chances of playing with authority over the remaining two rounds cannot be discounted.Other local talents who did well are Suleman Akhter ,Ahmed Jabran and Salman Gulzar.Finishing the first round with an amazing score of net 69,these three are also poised for a crack at the title.In addition there are three other participants who completed the opening round with an appreciable score of net 69.Faisal Sayid of Defence Raya is one and two others are Akash Bashir(Lahore Garrison) and Zain Tahir(Islamabad).

The leaders admit that it was a challenging day at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course but managed excellence through accurate tee shots and short game.

In particular Hussain Hamid said “It wasn’t easy but I had my local caddy to thank. I was hitting the ball really good from the tees and my putting was also good,” said Hussain.

Leading first round scores(net):Hussain Hamid(Royal Palm)67;Hamza Asif (Gym)67;Ammad Nadim(Gym)67;Raza Khan(Gym)67;Nauan Nayyar(Gym)68;Suleman Akhter,Ahmed Jabran,Salman Gulzar(Gym)69;Akash Bashir(Garrison)69;Zain Tahir(Islamabad)69;Damil Ataullah(Garrison),Reza Saeed(Gym),Farooq A.Khan(Gym) all at 70;Ahmad Zafar Hayat ,Daanish Javed and Shaharukh Zaman of Gymkhana all placed at net 71;

The amateur champions tee off at 745 hrs on Saturday and the competitors number 80.

Nineteen ladies will also enter the contest on Saturday and include names like Ghazala Yasmeen,Parkha Ijaz,Remsha Ijaz,Suneyah Osama,Zahida Durrani and Shahzadi Gulfam.