Hurriyet Leaders calls upon int’l community to stop genocide in IOK

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP):Hurriyet Leaders Wednesday urged the international community and United states to find a final and just solution to the long outstanding Kashmir dispute in accordance with its own resolutions as well as wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

International and Pakistani media was playing responsible role in exposing human rights violations in Held Kashmir, they said while talking to Radio Program.

Hurriyat Leader Raja Najabat Hussain said Prime Minister Imran Khan has exposed the terrorist face of Narendra Modi at the reputable international forum.