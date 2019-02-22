Hungary’s envoy calls on PM Advisor on Commerce

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP):Hungary’s Ambassador to Pakistan, István Szabócalled called on the Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood here on Friday.

Both sides discussed the issues of bilateral interest in the area of trade and investment, said a testament issued by Ministry of Commerce here.

Hungary has offered technical assistance in the area of agriculture.

Hungary has made impressive progress in agriculture sector by introducing modern technology, research and good agricultural practices.

Agriculture plays a pivotal role in Pakistan’s economy. It accounts for around 20% of GDP.