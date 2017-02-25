Human Rights Watch slams Israel for denying work permit to it’s investigator

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (APP): Human Rights Watch has denounced

Israeli government for denying work permit for its investigator

on the ground that the New York-based international watchdog

was engaging in ‘Palestinian propaganda.’

In its February 20, 2017 letter denying a work permit for

Omar Shakir, HRW’s Israel and Palestine director, the Israeli

Interior Ministry cited an opinion received from the Foreign

Ministry that Human Rights Watch’s “public activities and

reports have engaged in politics in the service of

Palestinian propaganda, while falsely raising the banner

of human rights.”

The denial comes as the authorities seek to limit the space

for local and international human rights groups to operate in

Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories, HRW said.

“This decision and the spurious rationale should worry

anyone concerned about Israel’s commitment to basic democratic

values,” Iain Levine, deputy executive director of programme

at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement on Friday.

“It is disappointing that the Israeli government seems

unable or unwilling to distinguish between justified criticisms

of its actions and hostile political propaganda.”

Human Rights Watch said the decision was particularly

surprising given that the organization regularly meets and

corresponds with Israeli government officials, including

representatives of the military, the police, and the Foreign

Ministry.

Last year, the Foreign Ministry asked Human Rights Watch to

intervene in a case involving Israeli victims of human rights

abuses.

“The decision marks an ominous turn after nearly three

decades during which Human Rights Watch staff have had

regular access without impediments to Israel and the West

Bank. Israel, though, has refused Human Rights Watch access

to Gaza since 2010, except for one visit in 2016”, it said.

Human Rights Watch said it is an independent, international, nongovernmental organization that promotes respect for human

rights and international law, pointing out that it shared in

the Nobel Peace Prize as a founding member of the International

Campaign to Ban Landmines in 1997.

“The Israeli government is hardly the only one to disagree

with our well-researched findings, but efforts to stifle the

messenger signal that it has no appetite for serious scrutiny

of its human rights record,” Levine said. “We hope the Israeli

authorities will reverse this decision and allow both international

and domestic human rights groups to work freely.”