Human Rights’ Ministry plants 70 trees to mark independence day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration

with Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched the tree plantation campaign here on

Friday to celebrate the 70 years of independence of Pakistan.

Secretary for Human Rights Rabiya Javeri Agha, along with

representatives of civil society and officers of the ministry of Human Rights launched the

plantation campaign by planting the trees here at Rose and Jasmine Garden.

Besides Senator Nuzhat Siddiqui, Zahid Mahboob, Director Training and

Programme PBSA and large number of street children from the Child Protection

Center were also present on the occasion.

Rabiya Javeri Agha shared that this plantation campaign will be launched

in all regional offices. She said the theme of plantation campaign will be launched in all

regional offices.

She said the theme of plantation campaign is 70 years-70 trees”. She

added that the trees are being planted to symbolize life, prosperity and protection of the

environment.

Ministry of Human Rights considers the right to a clean and safe

environment as a substantive rights. The UN draft principles from 1994 refer to these in

detail. It is in this context that, environmental human rights encompass right to clean and

safe environment as well protection of environment.

Engaging street children was central to emphasize in relevant of

marginalized segments in the development and progress of the country as a nation, she

said.

While congratulating all participants on the 70 years of independence,

Secretary Human Rights stated that it is a dire need of time to be united and to work

collectively for the prosperity of our country.

“We believe that good environment and clean air are part of rights for a

healthy life and therefore, linked to human rights”, she added.

She further said “we want to contribute in making our environment safe

and healthy adding that today’s campaign affirms that spirit”.

She said that the ministry is already putting all out efforts for uplift

of human rights and “we want to work collectively with our partners in taking up any

such initiative which leads to better life for a common man.”