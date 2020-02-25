Human Rights ministry introduces bills in 2019-20

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Director General, Ministry of Human Rights Tuesday said the Ministry had legislated bills during 2019-20 to protect the rights of women and children.

Talking to APP, he said Zainab Alert Bill, Prohibition of Corporal Punishment Bill, 2018, ICT Rights of Persons with Disability Bill, 2018, Domestic Violence (prevention and Protection) Bill, 2019 etc. had been prepared by the Ministry of Human Rights through a consultative process for protection of rights of women and children.